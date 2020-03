COMMON COUNCIL PASSES NONDISCLOSURE ORDINANCE, FURTHER PROTECTING PRIVACY OF CITIZENS STRUCK BY CORONAVIRUS OR ISOLATED. ORDINANCE PASSES 5-0. COMPLIES WITH COUNTY REQUEST. MAYOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY.

Mayor Roach this afternoon explaining the new Nondisclosure ordinance the Council passed and elaborating on his calling a State of Emergency in the city over the threat of the coronavirus WPCNR VIDEO