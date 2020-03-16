Connecticut, New Jersey and New York Agree on Uniform Coronavirus Restrictions



AMID LACK OF FEDERAL DIRECTION, GOVERNOR CUOMO, GOVERNOR MURPHY AND GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCE REGIONAL APPROACH TO COMBATTING COVID-19

The three States will limit crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people – effective by 8 PM tonight

Restaurants and bars will close for on premise service and move to take-out and delivery only effective 8 PM tonight

Movie theaters, gyms and casinos will temporarily close effective 8 PM tonight

Uniform approach to social distancing will slow spread of COVID-19 throughout the tri-state area