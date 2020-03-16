White Plains Considers “Non Disclosure” Agreement with County NOT to reveal “Protected” Public Health Information (provided to City by County) to the public.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE-EXAMINER. From the City Clerk. March 16, 2020 UPDATED 11:33 A.M. EDT WITH ORDINANCE TRANSCRIPT:

The City Clerk has noticed a Special Meeting Monday afternoon at 4:30 in the Mayor’s Conference Roomof the Common Council to consider the following legislation:

Communication from Corporation Counsel in relation to a non-disclosure agreement between the City and the County of Westchester related to Protected Health Information provided to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the public.

Ordinance of the Common Council of the City of White Plains authorizing the Mayor and the Commissioner of Public Safety or the Chief of Police to enter into a non-disclosure agreement between the City of White Plains and the County of Westchester related to Protected Health Information provided to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the

public.

Editor’s Note: Examination of the ordinance to be considered gives this detail of the restriction(s):

“the County of Westchester has agreed to provide certain protected health information to the City of White Plains in order to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of the citizens and the public in White Plains provided the City agrees to execute a non-disclosure agreement which provides that its employees will protect and safeguard any Public Health Information received from the County and protect the privacy of any person subject to a Department of Health isolation order and which further provides that the City will indemnify the County for any and all administrative or legal actions that are based upon any unauthorized disclosure or dissemination of Public Health Information by the City or any of its employees.

“WHEREAS, the City finds that it would be in the best interests of the City of White Plains to obtain the Public Health Information to be provided by the County:

NOW THEREFORE, the Common Council of the City of White Plains hereby ordains and enacts as follows:

Section 1. The Mayor and the Commissioner of Public Safety or the Chief of Police are hereby authorized to execute a non-disclosure agreement between the City of White Plains and the County of Westchester authorizing the disclosure of certain Public Health Information by the County of Westchester upon the City agreeing to protect the privacy of individuals involved and the City agreeing to indemnify the County for any unauthorized disclosure or dissemination of Public Health Information by the City or its employees. Said agreement shall be in a form approved by the Corporation Counsel.