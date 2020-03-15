Mayor DeBlasio Closes New York City Schools. Will Attempt to Reopen them April 20. No School tomorrow in NYC

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. March 15, 2020:

The Mayor of New York City in a televised news conference just ended announced he was closing the New York City Schools with the hope of reopening them April 20 because of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the city .

Mayor Bill DeBlasio said he deeply regretted having to close the schools because he knows what a burden it puts on the parents.

He said the schools would begin the Monday after the scheduled spring vacation. He said there was no guarantee the school year could be resumed.