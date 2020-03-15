GOVERNOR CUOMO: WESTCHESTER, NASSAU, SUFFOLK, NEW YORK CITY SCHOOLS WILL CLOSE WITH CHILD CARE FOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS IN PLACE.

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the Governor’s Press Office. March 15, 2020;

The Governor’s Press Office shared the following transcript of a radio interview today the Governor explained the decision to close schools in Westchester County, Nassau, Suffolk Counties and New York City.

Governor Cuomo: This is what we’re going to do and how we hit the balance. Closing the schools sounds great, but there are two caveats.

The caveats are A – you still have to provide child care for essential workers. We need essential workers to go to work. I need the police, the firefighters and especially the health care workers. Because remember, this is a health care crisis.

What’s going to happen here at the end of the day is the hospitals will be overwhelmed, so we can’t lose health care workers. When you close the schools, that’s day care, child care for many families. And I don’t want police officers or nurses calling up saying I can’t go to work because I have to stay home with my children.

The second issue was a lot of children get food programs in the schools. So we worked it out, the Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, New York City schools will close.

They will all close with a child care plan for essential workers in place. And food programs and a plan to make up the educational services at summer school, assuming we’re out of this during the summer months.

The child care will basically be provided by using some of the schools or portions of the schools and some teachers will remain to provide the child care. So, parents can go to work, they’ll know their child is being well cared for.

We will still have hospitals fully functional, first responders, et cetera. But the schools will be closed and will help us reduce the density, which is what fighting this virus is all about.

John Metaxas, WCBS 880: Now, Governor, I heard you mention Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties as you went through the list. Did you mention New York City schools as well?

Governor Cuomo: Yes.

John Metaxas: Okay, so when will that happen? This week?

Governor Cuomo: Nassau, Suffolk close Monday, tomorrow. Westchester in a couple of days (Wednesday). It hasn’t been determined exactly when (Westchester will) yet because they (Westchester) have to get their child care plan in place. New York City, I directed to have their child care plan and food plan and educational plan in place in 24 hours. And then in New York City schools will close early this week.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Bill DeBlasio announced at 6 PM EDT, New York City schools would close tomorrow and remain closed through April 20. If Westchester , (already closed Monday and Tuesday by the County Executive) gets their day care service together in “a couple days” it means Westchester Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and after that, a date to be determined).