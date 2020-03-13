WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER RESCHEDULES

The presence of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Westchester County reminds us of the importance of taking care of ourselves and one another, as we come together to experience the magic of live entertainment at the WPPAC.

After numerous discussions with the City of White Plains & Westchester County officials, and with an abundance of caution, we have made the difficult decision to suspend and reschedule all of our upcoming special events and Mainstage performances for the next several weeks. We have joined our colleagues of Broadway, Performing Arts Center @ Purchase College, Carnegie Hall, the NBA, the NHL, MLB, the PGA Tour, Seattle 5th Avenue Theatre, The Metropolitan Opera, and many other arts organization which hold events for audiences greater than 250 persons. In making this decision we have put the health and well-being of our wonderful patrons, artists and staff at the forefront.

We are in the process of reorganizing our 2020 calendar to accommodate these rescheduled performances. The new dates are as follows:

· The Spouse Whisperer: May 21 at 8pm

· Mainstage production of Side Show: October 9 -25

· John Lloyd Young Jukebox Hero: November 7 or 14 (final date will be announced next week upon artist confirmation)

Questions about tickets to any upcoming event please email boxoffice@wppac.com for assistance. In order to provide the best service we are suggesting that everyone email us in the event it becomes necessary to restrict staffing our box office. All of our staff can monitor emails and our ticketing system remotely.

We thank our patrons for their patience and understanding and wish the best of health to them, their family and friends during this challenging time.