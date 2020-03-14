GOVERNOR CUOMO SUSPENDS OPEN MEETINGS LAW, ENABLING GOVERNMENTS TO HOLD MEETINGS WITHOUT PUBLIC OR BY PHONE

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. By County Board of Legislators Chairman Benjamin Boykin. March 14, 2020:

On Monday, March 16, 2020, the Westchester County Board of Legislators will exercise Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.1, “Continuing Temporary Suspension and Modification of Laws Relating to the Disaster Emergency,” effective March 12 through April 11, which temporarily suspends portions of the New York State Open Meetings Law.A section of the order, “Suspension of law allowing the attendance of meetings telephonically or other similar services.”

It provides for the suspension of “Article 7 of the Public Officers Law, to the extent necessary to permit any public body to meet and take such actions authorized by the law without permitting in public in-person access to meetings and authorizing such meetings to be held remotely by conference call or similar service, provided that the public has the ability to view or listen to such proceeding and that such meetings are recorded and later transcribed.”

As a result, the Board will hold next week’s Committee meetings “without permitting in public in-person access.”

Per the Executive Order and longstanding Board practice, the public may view and listen to the Committee meetings both in real-time and as archived through our website, https://westchesterlegislators.com.View our meeting schedule at: https://westchestercountyny.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1.