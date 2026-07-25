JULY 25–FLASH! WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXPOSES NATIONAL PLANNING AND ZONING SCAM TARGETING RESIDENTS

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY URGES RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES TO BE ON ALERT FOR PLANNING AND ZONING EMAIL SCAM

Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Watch for Fraudulent Emails

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County is urging residents and businesses to remain vigilant following a statewide alert from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services regarding a nationwide email scam targeting individuals and businesses involved in planning, zoning and land use applications.

According to state and federal officials, scammers are impersonating local zoning or planning departments by sending fraudulent emails requesting payment for land use application renewals or related fees. The emails often include invoices that appear legitimate and may contain publicly available information to make the requests seem authentic. Residents and businesses should be aware that legitimate correspondence will only come from official government email addresses, and should never rely on payment requests received through unfamiliar email domains.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said:

“Protecting our residents and businesses means keeping them informed about emerging threats.

While these fraudulent emails may appear convincing, a few moments spent verifying a request can prevent financial loss and protect sensitive information. We encourage anyone who receives an unexpected payment request to do their due diligence before taking any action.”

Westchester County Department of Planning Commissioner Blanca Lopez said:

“We want residents, property owners and businesses to know that scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to imitate government agencies. If you receive an unexpected email requesting payment for a planning or zoning matter, take a moment to verify its authenticity before responding.”

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF

1.Westchester County encourages anyone who receives a suspicious email related to planning, zoning or land use applications to avoid clicking links, opening attachments or sending payment until the request has been verified.

2 A common indicator of this scam is an email originating from a “usa.com” domain rather than an official government email address, or payment requests via wire transfers. Municipalities normally require individuals go to their local building department in person to submit payment, or pay through a secure payment portal through their own website.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted or victimized should report the incident to local law enforcement and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

Residents with questions about planning or zoning matters should contact the Westchester County Department of Planning at wcdp@westchestercountyny.gov or by phone at (914) 995-4400.