Mayor’s Update to White Plains on the Virus as of 5 PM

We are continuing to see the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise.

The Governor today confirmed 37 additional cases in New York State, bringing the total to 142. 98 of those cases (16 new cases) are in Westchester County.

The City stepped up cleaning and disinfecting at all city buildings and facilities last week and continues to make this a priority.

White Plains Library Foundation 25th Anniversary Gala, which had been scheduled for March 14th, has been POSTPONED. The Foundation made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concern about the evolving nature of this outbreak.

It bears repeating since we know that many residents are concerned about community spread of COVID-19, specifically in White Plains.

At this time, for privacy and safety reasons, NYS DOH is not providing either municipal or county governments with specific information about where those who have tested positive live. The city, along with the county, is advocating for the state to release additional information.

Residents who are concerned and/or have questions about coronavirus should call the NYS DOH hotline at: 1-888-364-3065. This hotline is staffed 24/7. We urge everyone to continue to practice common sense preventive measures. While there is currently no vaccine to prevent this virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses:



• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

In addition to general guidance provided to the public, NYS has been providing sector-specific guidance to groups such as health care workers and nursing homes. We expect more of this in the coming days. We continue to work with state, county, and local officials to ensure a coordinated response and will continue to update residents on a regular basis. For more information access these trustworthy resources:

NYS DOH:

https://health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/

CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html

Westchester County DOH:

https://health.westchestergov.com/