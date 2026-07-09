JULY 9 — INTRODUCING NEW FARE BOXES ON THE BEELINES—NO METROCARDS HONORED AFTER JULY 20

Starting this month, you may notice some buses have new fare boxes. These boxes will now accept dollar bills in addition to coins and pennies! By the end of August 2026 all the buses in our fleet will have the new fare boxes for you to use. These boxes are for cash only and are in addition to the new OMNY system.

MR. WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS DEPARTING A BEELINE PASSING A NEW FARE BOX THAT ACCEPTS CASH. (COUNTY PHOTO)

LOOK FOR THE ARROWS– HAVE YOUR CASH READY

What you need to know!

With this upgrade, please note the following changes:

Beginning July 20 Bee-Line will no longer accept MetroCard

• Passengers will be able to pay the fare with cash (Dollar Bills $1s, $5s, $10s and coins (dollar coins, quarters, nickels, and dimes) or OMNY.

• Like in the past, exact fare is need when paying cash. Drivers cannot make change and NO change will be provided for overpayment through the farebox.

• If you are transferring to NYC buses or subways, you must use OMNY to get your free transfer.

• If you are transferring to another Bee-Line bus, please use OMNY or request a free paper transfer from your Driver when boarding and paying your fare.