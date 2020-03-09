WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY GALA POSTPONED

March 14th Gala Postponed

In response to guidance that recommends social distancing to minimize the spread of COVID19, the White Plains Library Foundation is postponing its March 14th Gala. The Foundation made this decision out of an abundance of caution and concerns about the evolving circumstances in Westchester County.

Thank you for the incredible outpouring of support for the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary. We look forward to celebrating with you (and Erik Larson) at a future event, details to follow. Questions? Please contact Nancy Rubini, WPLF Executive Director, at nrubini@whiteplainslibrary.org or 914-422-1495.

We’ll also be in touch about getting guests their copies of The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson.