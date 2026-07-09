JULY 9– JUST IN 4:30 PM EDT HUDSON RIVER BEACHES CLOSINGS

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TEMPORARY BEACH CLOSURES

(White Plains, NY) – The Westchester County Department of Health has temporarily closed the following beaches after routine water quality testing detected bacteria levels exceeding New York State health standards.

Croton Point Park Beach

Philipse Manor Beach

Hudson Park East Beach

The beaches have been notified and closed to swimming out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.

The Department of Health will collect follow-up water samples.

If the results meet New York State water quality standards, the beaches could reopen as early as Sunday. Residents are encouraged to check for the latest beach status updates before traveling to any County beach.