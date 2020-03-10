GOVERNOR CUOMO SHUTS DOWN 2 mile CONTAMINATED AREA near Temple epicenter IN NEW ROCHELLE FOR TWO WEEKS

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS REPORT. March 10, 2019:

The Associated Press reports Governor Cuomo has closed schools, worship places, and community gathering places in an area around a temple in New Rochelle, New York for two weeks, beginning Friday to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease in the city where it started in Westchester County.

NY National Guard troops have been assigned to help clean surfaces and deliver food in the area, a 1-mile-radius (1.6 km) around a point near a synagogue connected to some existing cases, Cuomo said.

A testing facility will be set up in the area, schools within it will close for two weeks starting Friday and state and local officials are working to determine “large congregate facilities or gathering places” that also will shut down.