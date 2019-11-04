Ralph Martinelli Dies at 57

Mr. Martinelli was a partner and vice-president in Today Media, the parent company of Westchester Magazine, a successful multi-platform publishing company in the print, digital, and events categories, along with his deceased father, Angelo, and brothers Robert and Richard.

He was previously the publisher of Hudson Valley Magazine, where he started his career in advertising sales in the 1980s while working with his brother Tom.

Elizabeth Braken-Thompson of Thompson & Bender says, “Ralph was a true visionary. He started with a print magazine and grew it into a multi-platformed lifestyle mega communications company that bridged digital, entertainment, social and print. He had that rare gift of being a true leader who recognized trends and shaped them in his own distinctive way and he did it with style, grace, and integrity. He left a lasting legacy for the Hudson Valley.”