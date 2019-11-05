NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON.(2ND FROM LEFT, JENNIFER PUJA (3RD FROM LEFT) AND VICTORIA PRESSER HEADING FOR THE COMMON COUNCIL, SHOWN IN A SPRING APPEARANCE ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. NOVEMBER 5, 2019 UPDATED 11:25 E.S.T.:

WITH 73% OF THE 46 DISTRICTS COUNTED White Plains voters have sent Democratic Candidates for Common Council, Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja out to a runaway lead over challengers Andrew Custodio, Anne Marie Encarnacao and Brian Peroni, and Independent Candidate, Kat Brezler by 2 to 1 margin. With 34 of 46 election districts counted, the three Democratic women candidates have more than enough margin to win. Their election guarantees an all-Democratic Common Council in 2020

NADINE H ROBINSON Totals 3,817 26%

VICTORIA F PRESSER 2,999 20%

JENNIFER L PUJA Totals 3,721 25%

ANDREW C CUSTODIO Totals 1,768 12%

BRIAN J PERONI 1,145 8%

ANNE ENCARNACAO 999 7%

KAT BREZLER 312 2%

