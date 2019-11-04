COMMON COUNCIL WILL ACT ON NEW LABOR AGREEMENT WITH FIREFIGHTERS TONIGHT

Salaries Go up 1/4% in 2018-19. 3% in each of next two years.

WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. November 4, 2019:

The City of White Plains has reached a stipulated agreement with the White Plains Professional Firegighters who have been without a contract since June 30, 2018.

The first year of the contract beginning July 1, 2018, calls for a 1-1/2% increase in the step salary levels, but according to the agreement:

“In exchange for the City adopting and paying all of the costs associated with the (firefighters’) pension plan now and in the future, the PFFA will contribute to the cost of (their) Pension Plan by reducing its July 1, 2018 salary increase by 1% ( to)0.25% and to waive all retroactive payments (associated there with.”

“The PFFA will further contribute to the cost of the (firefighters) pension plan by waiving the July 1, 2018 Welfare Fund increase of $40 per employee and any retroactive payment associated therewith. Employees will continue to contribute toward their pension plan as required by the New York State Retirement and Social Security Law.”

WPCNR asked the Mayor’s Office for an explanation of the new agreement this morning, because the details of the plan were not included as part of the agenda.

In an unusual phenomena, the backup packet for all items was also not included below the Common Council agenda on the city website for reference.

The backup packet was eventually published by 2 PM and put on the website.

In year two of the agreement the firemen’s salary schedules will be increased by 3% and also 3% in year three, 2020-2021.

It is unclear what costs the city will pay of the costs of the firefighters pension plan at this time, i.e. whether all medical costs will be paid by the city, for example. Currently the firefighters WPCNR believes are required to pay 15% of their medical costs.

City hall did not get back to WPCNR there is no telling whether the 3% increases the next two years wipe out the givebacks the PFFA agreed to in the Stipulation of agreement.

It is also unclear how retired firefighters are affected going forward.

Firefighters’ contribution to the Welfare Fund will increase $40 each year of the three year contract.