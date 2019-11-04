White Plains Sales Tax Rebounds in September up 7.6% after 1st Quarter of New Fiscal Year. County Slumps.

WPCNR QUILL & EYESHADE. From the NYS Department of Taxation & Finance. November 4, 2019:

White Plains had a great first three months of its 2019-20 fiscal year, with sales tax receipts up 7.6% over July, August, September 2018 (when $12,213,869 was collected) .

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance reported White Plains received $13,141,676 being reported collected the last three months (7.6% more than a year ago.) September 2019 generated $5,337,424 in sales taxes for the city compared to $4,160,181 collected in September 2018.

Westchester County which saw sales tax receipts go up 4% in August thanks in part to its 1% increase in sales tax, saw the September handle slump to only a .7% increase. With October, November and December to come, the county, if it receives the same sales tax handle as it did in 2018 with generate $580,399,260 in sales tax receipts. In 2018, the county collected $550,562,481.