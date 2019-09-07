WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. September 7, 2019 UPDATED:

AT 11:15 this morning on Channel 12,, Altice News12 announced that 911 service has been restored but did not state the reason for the outage. The 15-second announcement by Jackie Lucas was apparently the first mention this morning on the 24-hour newschannel of the massive 911 outage across three states,

New York Connecticut and New Jersey.

Jackie Lucas on News12 reporting 911 service is restored

Friday evening, Altice Optimum 911 service went out to “multiple local police departments,” according to Westchester County.

White Plains Police this morning confirmed to WPCNR that White Plains residents can call 911 in White Plains because it is currently working.

“The outage” affected 10,000 customers in Connecticut Altice Optimum televsion services, as well as as Altice Cablevision customers receiving Altice cable programming in White Plains, throughout Westchester, and Altice Customers in New Jersey.

Catherine Cioffi, Director of Communications for Westchester County told WPCNR Saturday morning that county 911 service never went down, but she could not speak for Altice as to whether all Altice 911 service has been restored to communities that lost 911.

As of 11 A.M. on WPCNR There has been no coverage reports or interviews on News 12 Altice Westchester on Altice Cablevision about the massive failure or what 911 services in communities have been restored.

Connecticut customers are outraged that their News12 services have not reported this Altice malfunction and resultant security failure of the 911 system not to mention how many 911 communities served by Altice are back in operation or the cause.

At 10:46 P.M. last night Westchester County announced:

“The County is aware of a large outage on Altice networks.

This outage is impacting emergency phone service at multiple local police departments in the County, along with many customers. We are in communication with Altice, and are closely monitoring the situation. The County Police administrative lines are down but 9-1-1 is working. If you need to call 9-1-1 you can call from your cellphone as your landline might have a dial-tone but might not be operational. We will continue to bring you updates as they come in.”

WPCNR also noted that Altice television service had also disappeared across the spectrum. This morning as of 10:30 A.M., television service is restored on Altice in White Plains.