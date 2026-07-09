JULY 9 — RAINED OUT 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS RESCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 10 YOU ALL COME

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Celebrate America’s 250th this weekend at Playland Park!

[Rye, NY] – Playland Park will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a special commemorative fireworks display on Friday, July 10 at 9 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, July 11. The event was rescheduled from July 4 due to weather. This larger fireworks display will replace the regularly scheduled Friday evening show.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase ride wristbands and parking in advance for a seamless entry and more time to enjoy the park. Both are available to purchase at playlandpark.org.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Playland’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks are a tradition not to be missed, especially for our nation’s 250th celebration. Although we had to postpone last week’s event, we’re excited to welcome everyone to the park to enjoy the celebration. It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors alike to enjoy an evening of family fun in one of Westchester’s most iconic destinations.”

Westchester County Parks Acting Commissioner Peter Tartaglia said: “The date may have changed, but the excitement hasn’t. Playland is proud to host this special celebration, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a classic summer evening and a spectacular fireworks display honoring America’s 250th anniversary.”

The fireworks continue all summer long, every Friday for the remainder of the season. Fireworks displays begin at 9 p.m.

For Playland’s full schedule, hours, tickets and season passes, visit playlandpark.org. Season passes are available to purchase online only.

Playland Amusement Park is at 1 Playland Parkway in Rye, NY.