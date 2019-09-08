Senior Law Day

Please join us at Senior Law Day on September 10th from 8:30am to 2:00pm at the Westchester County Convention Center for a day of FREE workshops and one on one consultations with attorneys, certified financial planners and geriatric care managers. Topics will include estate planning, elder law, health care, Medicare, Medicaid, housing options and more. Great educational event for seniors, family members and care givers. For more info, please go to: http://www.seniorlawday.info/

FREE parking at County Center Parking Lot. Call 914.813.6300 for info.