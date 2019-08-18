VERIZON ENDS FIOS 1 NEWS contract with RNN IN NOVEMBER. RNN, producer of FIOS News TO FIRE 150 NEWS PERSONNEL head confirms.

WPCNR WATCH ON THE RHINE. August 18, 1019:

A Veriozon spokesperson announced today that effective in November, Verizon Fios would drop is FIOS Newscast, which has been produced for them by Regional News Network. RNN, in turn said in a filing with New York State they would layoff the 150 persons employed by RNN to produce the Verizon Fios News Service.

The Verizon news service has been provided for 10 years as an effort to offer an alternative news service to Altice Cablevision News 12 that has recently touted itself as the Number one Local News Service in Westchester television. Verizon FIOS 1 News service has not caught on due to Verizon Fios lack of success in winning over subscribers from Altice Cablevision.