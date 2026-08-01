AUGUST 1–GOVERNOR HOCHUL STARTS STATEWIDE SPEEDING ENFORCEMENT WEEK AUGUST 3-9

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GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES STATEWIDE SPEED WEEK 2 ENFORCEMENT CAMPAIGN

More Than 14,000 Tickets Issued in Week 1 Speed Enforcement in Early June

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the State Police and local law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols next week to crack down on speeding. The campaign, which begins on Monday, August 3, and continues through Sunday, August 9, is the second Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee-sponsored (GTSC) high-visibility statewide enforcement effort this summer to curb speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.

“These enforcement campaigns are crucial, as speeding continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes each year in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “As always, we have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly, so I urge everyone to do their part to keep our roadways as safe as possible by following the speed limits, avoiding distractions and never driving while impaired.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “Our message to drivers is simple: slow down and obey the posted speed limits. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to drive safely and react to unexpected hazards, putting themselves and others at risk of being involved in a potentially deadly crash. We thank our law enforcement community for helping keep our roadways as safe as possible by removing dangerous drivers.”

The prior speeding crackdown, “Speed Week 1,” was conducted from Monday, June 8, through Sunday, June 14. During that period, state and local law enforcement statewide issued a total of 56,578 tickets including 14,005 for speeding, 2,220 for distracted driving and 1,386 for impaired driving.

Among counties, Nassau and Suffolk on Long Island led in the number of tickets issued with 6,158 and 5,367, respectively. Last year, GTSC launched the “Drive Safe Long Island” campaign to specifically address speeding and other dangerous driving issues in the region. That effort includes a partnership with the Long Island Ducks baseball team to promote traffic safety at their games.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Enforcement campaigns like this demonstrate our shared commitment to raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and keeping New York’s roadways safe. Through this campaign, and our enforcement efforts year-round, we are working to reduce speed-related crashes and encourage safer driving habits. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue proactive enforcement to hold dangerous drivers accountable and help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

In New York in 2024, according to data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research’s (ITSMR) Traffic Safety Statistical Repository (TSSR), there were 34,042 police-reported, speed-related crashes, 315 of which involved a fatality, and more than 12,000 of which involved a personal injury. Preliminary TSSR data for 2025 shows more than 24,000 police-reported, speed-related crashes with 231 involving a fatality and 16,644 involving an injury.

Speeding-related fatalities affect communities nationwide every year. In 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 11,288 speed-related traffic fatalities, accounting for 29 percent of all traffic fatalities. NHTSA also says young drivers have a higher chance of being involved in speeding-related crashes. In 2024, 39 percent of male drivers and 20 percent of female drivers in the 15- to 20-year-old age group involved in fatal traffic crashes were speeding.