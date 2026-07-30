JULY 30—BOOM! IRAN WAR KEEPS ON GOING AND GOING AND GOING UNAUTHORIZED BY CONGRESS.. REPUBLICANS BLOCK SENATE VOTE ON ENDING THE WAR

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GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON REPUBLICANS BLOCKING HER IRAN WAR POWERS RESOLUTION

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement after Republicans voted to block her resolution directing President Trump to remove the U.S. armed forces from hostilities against Iran unless military force is explicitly authorized by Congress.

Earlier today, Senator Gillibrand gave a speech on the Senate floor advocating for passage of her resolution to bring an end to the war and lower costs for New York families.

“Today’s vote sends a clear message to the American people:

Republicans have abandoned their duties as elected officials and refuse to keep President Trump in check.

At a time when working New Yorkers are being crushed by skyrocketing gas prices and our service members are being killed and seriously injured, the president is content spending American tax dollars and risking American lives in another endless foreign war.

“I am deeply disappointed by the failure of this vote and by Republicans’ support for a war with no justification, no strategy, and no end in sight.

The American people did not ask for and do not support this war, and the Constitution makes clear that Congress, not the president, has the power to authorize military action.

I will continue fighting for accountability, to reassert Congress’ constitutional role, and to prioritize policies that put working families first.”