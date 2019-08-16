WESTCHESTER MOVES TO REMOVE LEAD FROM CITY/TOWN PIPES.

Do you have chipped and peeling paint? Was your home built before 1978? Is your home in need of repairs? Do children under six years old or

pregnant women live in the home?



If you answered YES to any of these questions, you may be eligible for

the Lead Safe Westchester (LSW) Program.



Applicants must provide proof that they earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) for Westchester County.



If lead is inhaled, swallowed or absorbed into the body, it affects the brain and developing nervous systems of young children and fetuses, which

can lead to learning disabilities and behavioral problems.



Westchester County received a $4.1 million grant from the US

Department of Housing and Urban Development to reduce exposure to

lead-based paint, dust and other safety hazards for low and moderate

income households. Westchester County provides project management

services and improvements at no cost to the property owner or tenant.



Apply today! LSW Applications are now being accepted and will be

processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority consideration will be given to units housing children under the age of 6 and/or units where a

pregnant woman resides.



LSW funds are awarded based on the household income of the resident.

After the applications are processed, the County will inspect each unit,

develop the scope of work and assist the property owner to solicit bids

from licensed and certified lead abatement contractors to complete

improvements that may include: paint stabilization, door and window

replacements, minor electrical repairs, installation of smoke detectors

and other safety repairs.If you are a property owner or a tenant and you

live in a property that was built before 1978, you may have lead-based

paint in your home.



Applications can be accessed here: homes.westchestergov.com/images/stories/pdfs/lsw19app.pdf.For more information contact the Department of Planning at (914) 995–4602 or via email at Tkr3@westchestergov.com.Sincerely,