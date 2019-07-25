NEW YORK STREETS CONTRACTOR ARRESTED IN TWO THEFTS AT COUNTY CENTER.

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. JULY 25, 2019: Westchester County Police announced they charged a woman production contractor with the New York Streets Arena Football League team’s dance squad with committing two thefts during home games at the Westchester County Center totaling $4,000,

Aniyah Booker, 18, of Hamden., Connecticut, was apprehended Thursday, July 25 following an investigation by detectives from the Westchester County Police General Investigations Unit. She is charged with two misdemeanor larceny charges

The first first occurred when a member of the New York Streets dance team reported $1,000 in cash from her bag while it was left unattended in a changing room used by dance team members.

On Sunday, July 21, during the Streets’ final home game of the season, the Carolina Cobras football team reported that someone entered their locker room before halftime and removed cash and a ring from multiple lockers. The missing cash was estimated at about $3,000, police said.

She returns to court August 8

