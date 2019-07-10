BUCS Kick Streets–One Homegame to go…as Playoff Hunt Continues

WPCNR VIEW FROM THE UPPER DECK. Special to WPCNR from WPTV’S John Vorperian. As the New York Streets, Westchester’s Arena Football League Team gears up for its playoff run in its first season, Johnny V filed this report. July 10, 2019:

With 2 seconds left in the 4th quarter Mike Weaver (Wake Forest) kicked a 58 yard field goal as the Massachusetts Pirates shocked the New York Streets 54-52, Friday night at the Westchester County Center.

Coming into the Independence Weekend game, the Streets were looking to crack their six-game losing streak. A “Gatorade bath” was readied for NY Coach RickMarsilio as the game clockwent into single digits and the Streets had a 52-51 lead. The stunning boot by the Pirate went the entire length of the arena football field.

Now at 3-8, the Streets remain tied with the Columbus (GA) Lions for the 4th and final slot in the National Arena League Playoffs.

Streets quarterback David Legree (Syracuse/Hampton) threw for 264 yards and six touchdowns and rushed into the end zone for one as well. Edgar Allen Poe (Army-West Point) had eight receptions for 151 yards and three scores. Rob Jones (Delaware) returned from injured reserve and caught two TD passes.

Pirate quarterback Sean Brackett (Columbia) had 274 passing yards with five TD passes and rushed for one himself. The Massachusetts offensive line stonewalled New York. Brackett was not sacked, nor hurried. The Streets defense secondary showed improvement with a key end zone interception off the Buc QB.

Saturday July 13th (7pm YouTube) the Streets face off against the Columbus Lions in a critical road game which will determine which club gets the NAL fourth place playoff spot. The Streets will return to the Westchester County Center, Sunday July 21st (7pm kick-off) for their final home game against the defending NAL Champion Carolina Cobras