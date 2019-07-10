Raising the Bar on Mental Health

The Demitasse Players, a 501 (c) (3) , White Plains repertory theater is hosting a fund raiser to promote mental health awareness on Friday July 12 , at the Wolf and Warrior in White Plains starting at 6:30 PM.

The Evening’s entertainment will include

Richard Cirulli Playwright/artist

The Demitasse Band featuring Guitar virtuoso Drew Caico and Scott Morgan

New York City Comedians

Doug Adler and Mick Diflo who appeared on Gotham Comedy Live, Inside Amy Schummer, and the Amazon series the Hunt

Special guest recording artist Marissa Deltor performing her single “Bad”

An auctioning off of the Playwrights Art Work from his book “The Bar Code”

