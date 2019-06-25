Selection of New City Court Judge Coming in July. Mayor’s Selection Committee Delilberating

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. By John F. Bailey. June 25, 2019:

John Callahan, City Corporation Counsel adised a Special Meeting of the Common Council on the progress of the selection process of a new City Court Judge to replace a retired judge.

Callahan said the city had received 28 applications for the position and that the Mayor’s Selection Committee had interviewed, he believed most of the 28. Now he described the Selection Committee as in the process of evaluating the candidates and discussing pros and cons among members of the committee.

WPCNR asked Mr. Callahan when a selection would be announced, and he said sometime in July. At which time the Common Council would hold a vote whether or not to appoint the nominee.