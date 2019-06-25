Meals on Wheels Celebrates 40th Anniversary



New York State Assemblyman David Buchwald presents a proclamation honoring Meals on Wheels of White Plains to Executive Director Susanna Sussman at the organization’s 40th anniversary party at the Woman’s Club of White Plains.

C

Meals on Wheels of White Plains celebrated its 40th anniversary at the Woman’s Club of White Plains honoring the volunteers and donors who have supported the organization for four decades.

“There is nothing that can match the incredible dedication of our volunteers,” said Susanna Sussman, Executive Director. “They come week after week, year after year to deliver fresh meals to White Plains residents who are unable to shop and cook for themselves.”

Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver hot and cold meals to about 70 clients daily. The meals are individualized to follow prescribed diets.

On hand at the event were many volunteers, some of whom have been helping for over thirty years. Also on hand were a number of donors. “Our donors keep us going,” said board president Paul Schwarz. “Individual contributions, from $5 to $5,000, provide well over 50% of our annual operating budget.”

Meals on Wheels was honored at the event by New York State Assemblyman David Buchwald, as well as by the Westchester County Board of Legislators and White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, who declared Sunday Meals on Wheels day in the city.

Meals on Wheels of White Plains was founded by a small group of citizens, with leadership and inspiration from then County Legislator Carolyn Whittle, who then stayed on MOWWP’s board of directors for its first 20 years. Now living in California and unable to attend, Ms. Whittle sent a message to today’s volunteers, thanking them for helping to carry on the work she had started in 1979.

Looking forward to coming years, Meals on Wheels of White Plains is always happy to welcome new volunteers and new contributors, who can both get more information at 946-6878. As well, anyone needing Meals on Wheels services or information about signing up a client should call that number.