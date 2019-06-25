143 YEARS AGO TODAY. CUSTER SOUGHT GLORY

Sighting the Enemy Custer, whose strength as a commander was

willingness to engage the enemy by surprise has long been criticized by

historians and military experts for disobeying the command of his

superior General Alfred H. Terry, (commander of the Little Big Horn

campaign), who warned Custer to wait until Terry’s forces arrived to join him before Custer launched any attack.



At about 5 PM this afternoon today it was the waning afternoon, 143

years ago, 1876. 225 troopers, Custer, and Mark Kellogg, the Associated

Press correspondent (one of the first “embedded correspondents”) lay

dead strewn across the ridges of the Little Big Horn Valley.



The Indians had so much respect for Reporter Kellogg’s talent, they left

his body alone. To the Sioux, Mr. Kellogg was known as “The Man who

could make paper talk.”



Mr. Kellogg’s foolscap (copy paper) littered the horror of the battlefield.

Kellog was given a mule to ride by General Terry, and rode into battle

with Custer.



That afternoon, 143 years ago today, the superior Indian force had dealt

the American military its most infamous defeat to date, which would be

chronicled again and again.



Custer’s accomplishments as a military commander though have

suffered as a result of this alleged rash and ill-advised attack.



However, the battle is instructive for all who command, (no matter what position of command they hold), to pay attention to their scouting

reports, and above all conduct scouting forays, and to ignore whatever

personal gains might be achieved by a personally attractive course of

action (if you are successful).



Allegedly, Custer had seen a possible victory lead by himself over the

Sioux as a stepping stone to national office.



Instead, he died in action — one of the few U.S. Army Generals to do so.



Few know today, as the statue of General Custer in his hometown of

Monroe, Michigan, says how Custer was instrumental in forcing General Robert E. Lee to surrender by blocking Lee’s retreat at Appomattox in

1865.



Custer’s defeat may have been inevitable but the actions of Major

Reno’s premature breaking off his initial attack on the Indian

encampment, a disastrous premature, cut-and-run retreat, did not help

Custer’s chances.



Reno’s retreat allowed the counterattacking indians to turn all their force on Custer’s force, getting behind him, surrounding Custer and his

command and killing them all within an hour.



Custer’s glory achieved through his death is a sobering reminder every

year for those who ignore facts confronting them, and underestimate

adversaries, and discount adverse conditions.



We should not forget though that Custer was attempting to achieve his

mission. No one can say what really motivated him 143 years ago today

in the early afternoon when he launched his attack.



Second-guessing is the sport of the armchair historians and military

strategists who have the evidence of the result.



Blame is easily distributed. That is the loneliness of command. Combat.

Decisions. Risks. Surprise. They are the stuff that leaders have to deal

with.



On this day, we should look back and remember the courage it took to

engage.



Remember the bravery the Seventh Calvary displayed in defeat (despite

Indian reports of many committing suicide).



Soldiers today demonstrate this courage every day.



We need to admire that courage. I cannot fathom what it takes to be able to be courageous like this. Leading is not for everyone.