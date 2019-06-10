DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY CANDIDATES FORUM BETWEEN BREZLER, HUNT-ROBINSON, PRESSER AND PUJA DISCUSSING COMMON COUNCIL ISSUES IS REINSTATED FOR JUNE 17. 7 TO 9 PM at Library. NO QUESTIONS FROM THE FLOOR.

KATHERINE BREZLER

NADINE HUNT-ROBINSON, JENNIFER PUJA and VICTORIA PRESSER (ON RECENT “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” APPEARANCE

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. From the League of Women Voters. June 10, 2019:

(Editors’s note: The New York Court of Appeals declined to review the Democratic City Committee appeal of the Appellate Court decision validating Council candidate Katherine Brezler’s petition originally approved by the Board of Elections. The Court of Appeals non-action meant that Ms. Brezler is back on the primary ballot and a primary will be held June 25. The League of Women Voters issued the following news release this morning reinstating their Candidates Forum next Monday, June 17 at the White Plains Public Library.)

The League of Women Voters of White Plains confirms that there will be a Candidates Forum for candidates running in the Democratic Primary. The Primary will be to select three candidates to run as Democrats in the General Election for three seats on the White Plains Common Council. All four candidates in the Democratic Primary have indicated their intentions to participate in the Forum.

The Candidates Forum will be held on Monday June 17 from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. in the White Plains Public Library Auditorium. The proceedings will be video recorded and streamed live.

In accordance with League policy and in order to ensure that a wide range of issues are addressed by the candidates, questions must be submitted in writingin one of two ways:

By email in advance of the meeting by 5:00 PM on Sunday June 16 to lwvwp.candidateforums@gmail.com with the subject line “Question for Candidates”

OR

In-person at the Forum. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Cards will be available for audience members to submit questions.

Please include your name and address on your email or in-person question. Your address will not be made public. Questions will not be taken from the floor.

For additional information please email the manager of Candidate Forums using the subject line “Candidates Forum” at lwvwp.candidateforums@gmail.com.



Information about what’s on the ballot in your election district, the location of your polling place, who the candidates are and what their positions are on issues, be sure to visit VOTE411.ORGThe Primary Election is on Tuesday June 25. Polls will be open 6:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.