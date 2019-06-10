APPLY FOR ABSENTEE BALLOTS NOW IF YOU CANNOT BE IN TOWN FOR THE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY JUNE 25.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. From the Westchester County Board of Elections, June 10, 2019:

The Board of Elections HAS informed WPCNR that absentee ballots are now available for those who will be out of town on June 25, and want their vote to be counted.

The Board told WPCNR the deadline to apply for absentee ballots is June 18 (7 days before the primary). This means registered Democratic voters in White Plains have 14 days from today to apply,

The Board told WPCNR voters may pick up an application at the Board of Elections 25 Quorropas Street, White Plains, 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Absentee ballots once completed can be turned in at the Board of Elections any time before the election in person, or you may mail it back and it will be counted if postmarked ONE DAY before the Election, June 25.

June 25 is the date of the Democratic Primary in which Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser, Jennifer Puja and Katherine Brezler are competing for three seats on the Democratic line for Common Council .

Absentee ballots are available for registered Democratic Voters to pick up at 25 Quaropus Street in White Plains opposite Mulino’s restaurant.

The ballots must be picked up in person at the Board of Elections , and a form must be submitted.

To print out an Absentee Ballot Application to complete at home go to the bold highlight links below and print it out. On the Application you can designate a person to pick one up for you if wish,

Obtaining your Absentee Ballot

If you know you will not be in your voting district on a given Election Day, you may vote by absentee ballot.

Voters who are qualified to vote by absentee ballot must first apply for the absentee ballot; and the request is only valid for the calendar year of that particular request.

You may vote by absentee ballot if you will be:

Unavoidably absent from your county on Election Day

Unable to appear at the polls due to illness or disability

A patient in a veteran’s administration hospital

Detained in jail awaiting grand jury action or confined in prison after conviction of an offense other than a felony.

Absentee ballot application

When completing the application form, be sure to print clearly.

Upon completion of the absentee ballot application, you must mail it to the Board of Elections. Once we are in receipt of your application, a ballot will be mailed to you, or you can bring it in in person and the absentee ballot will be given to you. You can also bring the absentee ballot back before the election and turn in your vote!

Remember that an application for an absentee ballot is only valid for the calendar year of the request.

Designate someone to pick up your ballot

If you cannot pick up your ballot, or will not be able to receive it through the mail, you have the right to designate someone to pick up your ballot for you. Only that person designated on your application in section 6 and/or section 7 of your application may pick up and deliver your ballot.

If disabled or permanently ill

If you check the box indicating your illness or disability is permanent, once your application is approved you will automatically receive a ballot for each election in which you are eligible to vote, without having to apply again, unless you have moved and, therefore, you must reapply again.

Please note that a power of attorney or printed name stamp is not allowed for any voting purpose, including absentee applications

For additional information visit the New York State Board of Elections.