Gedney neighbors Appeal Lefkowitz Pro-FASNY Decision to Appellate Court.

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. Special to WPCNR. May 29, 2019:

A consortium of residents has appealed the Judge Joan Lefkowitz decision of August 24 of last year, that ruled that SEQRA regulations had not been violated by The City of White Plains in approving the French American School of New York school campus plan, and simultaneously ruling that the 1925 covenent that went with any sale of the former Gedney Farms /later the Ridgeway Country Club, could not be used for any institutional use. Lefkowitz in her decision said the word institution was ambiguous and did not necessaryily prohibit a school from being built on the property.

The appeal means the case may last through 2020.

The appeal papers were filed yesterday.