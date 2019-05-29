FLASH ! APPELLATE COURT PUTS KAT BREZLER ON THE JUNE 25 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY BALLOT

KAT BREZLER, on WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION’S “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD”

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL By John F. Bailey May 29,2019:

The Appellate Court, Second Department in Brooklyn ruled today to overrule the County Supreme Court decision invalidating White Plains Kat Brezler petition signatures (though they were approved by the Westchester County Board of Elections, clearing the way for her to be put on the ballot in a June 25 Democratic City Primary.

She will be completing on the ballot with Democratic City Committee nominees to the Common Council Nadine Hunt-Robinson, Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja.