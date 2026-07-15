JULY 15–ROCK THE BLOCK TONIGHT!

Rock the Block returns TONIGHT, Wednesday, July 15, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM, bringing live music, outdoor dining, and summer fun to Downtown White Plains.

We’re in the second half of our Rock the Block summer, with just two concerts remaining on July 15 and August 19. If you haven’t joined us yet, now is the perfect time to come out!

During the event, Mamaroneck Avenue (between Maple Avenue and East Post Road) will be closed to traffic, where you can enjoy outdoor patio dining on the street, live music, yard games, mini golf, a golf simulator, ice cream, and more.

This month’s lineup features funky, fresh, and soulful sounds. Slap Dragon, a Nashville-based band blending bluegrass, funk, disco, and R&B, will play the evening’s main set. Rae the Band will open with a soulful mix of ’60s soul, electric blues, and classic rock to get the crowd moving.

Bring your friends and family, grab a meal from one of our participating restaurants offering outdoor dining, and make your way to Downtown White Plains for an unforgettable summer evening.

We can’t wait to see you there!