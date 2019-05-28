Standard Amusements Files Bankruptcy; asks Bankruptcy Court to Suspend the County Termination Agreement; Blames County for their Bankruptcy

WPCNR Westchester County Clarion Ledger. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. May 28, 2019:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer issues this statement on being informed of Playland “former” managing firm, Standard Amusements filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy today, in a filing that asks the bankruptcy court to suspend the County termination of the Westchester County agreement with Standard Amusements to manage Playland entered into in 2016.

Mr. Latimer’s statement:

“We have been notified that Standard Amusements has filed for bankruptcy. Our legal team will continue to address this matter as it will now be dealt with by the bankruptcy court. At this point we are continuing to focus on Playland having a vibrant and successful 2019 season.”