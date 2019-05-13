Playland Brings Westchester In on Opening Day: 8,228 Fill the Park Highest Crowd in 7 Years

COASTER, PLAYLAND’S MASCOT SUPERVISES WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER CUTTING THE RIBBON TO THE NEW PLAYLAND PARK “You have to get it just right the first time, ” sources quote Coaster .

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WELCOMING THE MULTITUDES TO PLAYLAND PARK SATURDAY. All photos, Courtesy Westchester County Department of Communications

AND AWAAAAAAAAAAAAY WE GO!

WPCNR PLAYLAND GO ROUND. From Westchester County Department of Communications May 13, 2019:

Playland’s 2019 Opening Day is going in the record books as having the highest attendance the park has seen on opening day in 7 years. The Park welcomed 8,228 people on opening day, with attendees enjoying the rides, food, musical entertainment and Kiddie Land shows.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said: “This attendance record shows just how important refreshed marketing, creativity and drive are when promoting an amusement park. The workers at Playland did a fantastic job readying the park – it was spotless and colorful and adorned with our new mascot Coaster.

I thank them for their tireless work. Hearing the roar of the Dragon Coaster coupled with laughter under the warm sunshine was the perfect Saturday at Playland Park. I am excited to see attendance continue to climb as we roll out more of our promotional events at Playland this season.”

Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said: “Opening day at Playland this season was a dream. I am incredibly proud of the work of the Parks Department and incredibly thankful for County Executive Latimer’s support of Playland. Playland is different this season – you can feel the energy and excitement – and we are looking forward to rolling out all of our new programs and initiatives. It is going to be a great summer at Playland.”

HARD TO TELL WHO HAS MORE FUN AT THE NEW PLAYLAND PARK– THE LITTLE KIDS OR THE BIG KIDS.

Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Peter Tartaglia said: “I want to thank County Executive Latimer for his commitment and vision. People are excited to come out to Playland in a way that has been missing for years. There is an excitement and a buzz, people see us more on television and on social media. Customers know this is a fun and safe place to be and they want to be part of it.”

Playland General Manager Frank Carrieri said: “The 2019 season at Playland is off to a tremendous start – we are proud and excited of all the new programs and events we are running this summer and the public is also. There is an energy and an excitement at this Park we haven’t seen in a long time, and I want to thank County Executive Latimer for believing in Playland and fighting to keep this the people’s park.”

COASTER ARRIVES ON VINTAGE 1928 PLAYLAND FIRE TRUCK

Playland has been Westchester County and the New York Metropolitan areas’ great family amusement park and entertainment center since 1928. For the 2019 season, the Park is welcoming many new, exciting events and promotions – including a collaboration with ArtsWestchester and the Westchester Parks Foundation for a public art display, the first new commercial in 10 years, the welcoming of “Town Days” to promote community and 11 new musical acts.

The 30-sec TV commercial was produced in-house by Catherine Cioffi the Westchester County Director of Communications and her assistant Carl Pagano. Ms.Cioffi told WPCNR more commercials are planned. And you can see the commercial on this link:

LINK TO NEW PLAYLAND COMMERCIAL﻿

Ms. Cioffi turned WPCNR over to Deputy Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Conservation, Peter Tartaglia to answer WPCNR’s question about future public information efforts. Tartaglia in a statement said:

“Zanzarella Marketing is our media buyer as well as our consultant. The $850,000 consists of all media including social media- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, television broadcast and cable, New York and Westchester radio, billboards and digital boards in Westchester and the Bronx, area newspapers and area direct mail.”

Latimer continued: “This administration is committed to Playland. We plan to run this park with a level of energy and vitality that has been missing. This is a County park for County people – and whether you live in the far northwest corner of this County in Cortlandt, Peekskill or Buchanan, or down in the southeast portion near Pelham Manor and New Rochelle, or if you are in Yonkers in the southwest corner, or North Salem in the northeast section of the County – Playland is a park for you.”

Among the new features for the 2019 Season: a public art display, Westchester Town Days, the Westchester Loves to Read Program, laser shows, 11 new musical acts, a new coaster mascot, new social media campaign #HeyCoaster, Playland museum, updated commercial and updated webpage (playlandpark.org).

