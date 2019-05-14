Two Drivers Get it the WRONG WAY ON SAW MILL PKY– one Crashes. Other is Stopped by Police without mishap.

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE From the Westchester County Police. May 14, 2019:

Westchester County Police arrested two wrong-way drivers in separate incidents this morning and charged them with driving under the influence of alcohol on the Saw Mill River Parkway in northern Westchester.

In the first incident, which occurred about 1:10 a.m., the wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle near Grant Street in Pleasantville.

The wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of travel in a 2013 Honda Civic when he collided with a 2011 BMW, seriously injuring himself and causing injury to the other driver.

The wrong-way driver, who had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, had to be extricated from his car by the Pleasantville Fire Department and was taken to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla by the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The wrong way driver, a man in his 50s, did not have identification in his possession. County Police have a tentative ID and are working to confirm it.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered leg injuries in the crash and was treated at the emergency room at the Westchester Medical Center.

The wrong-way driver was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree and Assault 3rd Degree, misdemeanors. He will be required to surrender to county police to be booked on the charges following his release from the hospital.





The second incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. when county police received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes in New Castle. Officers observed the wrong-way vehicle, a GMC Envoy,at the Mount Kisco-Bedford border and were able to stop it at the Route 117 exit in Bedford.

The driver, who also had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, failed a field sobriety test. Matthew Seiter, 36, of Brookfield, CT, was subsequently charged with Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor, and Driving While Ability Impaired and Reckless Driving, violations. He is due to appear in Bedford Town Court on June 5.