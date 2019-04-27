GEDNEY ASSOCIATION ON THE FASNY SALE OF 3 PARCELS ON OLD RIDGEWAY COUNTRY CLUB. Pay attention, Common Council, they ask.

April 25, 2019



Members of the Common Council

White Plains City Hall

255 Main Street

White Plains, New York 10601



Re: FASNY Press Release



Dear Members of the Common Council:



The recent Press Release by the French American School of New York

(FASNY) announcing its intention to sell approximately 48 acres of the former Ridgeway Country Club has caused considerable confusion and

indignation by many residents in Gedney Farms as well as other

adjoining neighborhoods. In announcing its intention to sell a portion of its property, FASNY has contradicted the essence of its earlier assurances that it would not expand beyond the approved campus.



During the Common Council’s final deliberations on the FASNY proposal, Councilwoman Hunt-Robinson expressed concerns regarding the

development of Parcels B, C and D and the need to consider, if necessary, mitigation of any adverse impacts. This question was entirely

appropriate and essential under the New York State Environmental

Quality Review Act (SEQRA), which mandates consideration of potential development of an entire property. Segmentation or limiting review to

only part of a property is prohibited under the law. In response to

Councilwoman Hunt-Robinson’s questions, FASNY proposed

postponing any additional development on the property.



As a result, the Common Council’s approval letter stipulated that,

“An application will not be filed to expand the school use on any of

the four former Ridgeway Country Club parcels for at least fifteen (15) years from the date FASNY receives a temporary or permanent

Certificate of Occupancy for the School”.



This clever subterfuge did not go unnoticed by the Gedney Association

which cited non-compliance with the SEQRA requirement in its lawsuit

challenging the approval. The announcement by FASNY to sell separate parcels clearly demonstrates how the SEQRA requirements were violated during the approval process.



Regrettably, the City Administration permitted FASNY to obfuscate their

real intentions. In fact, the City Administration was complicit in this

deception. For example, FASNY quietly removed the bike trail from

Parcel C that previously was so integral to Mayor Roach. Why was this

removed other than to enable FASNY to sell this and other parcels for

development?



FASNY is now attempting to sell three parcels, presumably for

development. One of the parcels slated for sale, Parcel D, is directly

across from the entrance to the planned school on Hathaway Lane.



How would traffic circulation operate here with approximately 1,000

vehicles entering and exiting the school each day? Furthermore, Parcels B and C front on Gedney Esplanade and Heatherbloom Road, two already heavily trafficked streets. Doesn’t this highlight why the FASNY approval should only have been made after careful consideration of other

potential development?



So where does that leave us? Instead of a carefully planned development of the former golf course we have a hodgepodge plan.



Since the approval, traffic on Ridgeway has measurably increased

according to City studies. FASNY appears to change its plans weekly.

Indeed, its own website suggested it might find a separate alternative

location for its “unified” campus. Also, the so-called Conservancy isn’t

permanent, in that, if FASNY leaves, the Conservancy disappears.



In the meantime, the property continues to be very poorly maintained

with fallen trees and beer cans and other refuse littering the property.

The City has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes for what now

appears as an investment speculation by FASNY.



Is the City Administration assessing the loss of another 48 acres of open

space or will it again take a reactive stance?



Last November, when reports of FASNY’s plans to sell all or part of the

property became widespread, the Gedney Association wrote to the Mayor and Common Council requesting a meeting to discuss the

neighborhood’s concerns and objectives for any new alternative

development. With the exception of Councilwoman Lecuona,

no response has been received from the City Administration. As

residents and taxpayers, we would minimally have expected a response.





Very truly yours,





The Gedney Association Board