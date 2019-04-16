Earned Sick Leave Law Takes Effect in County

I am writing to let you know some important information about

Westchester County’s Earned Sick Leave law, which recently took effect.

The following notice is courtesy of the Westchester County Human Rights Commission:



On April 10, 2019, the Earned Sick Leave law went into effect in

Westchester County.



Under this new law, beginning on July 10, 2019 (or on the date of first

employment, if hired after July 10, 2019), employees may begin earning

one hour of sick leave for every thirty hours worked.



Some employees will be entitled to paid sick leave. Employees can use

sick leave to access medical or mental health diagnosis, treatment, or

preventative care for themselves or a family member.



If you have any questions or concerns about the law, please visit the

Human Rights Commission’s Earned Sick Leave webpage at

https://humanrights.westchestergov.com/resources/earned-sick-leave-law, or call (914) 995-7710.