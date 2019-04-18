5 Arrested in Port Chester area on drug distribution charges.



Five defendants listed below were arraigned late Wednesday afternoon – here are the details from court in addition to the press release below and attached. No photos available.

Next court dates and remand status. All were remanded into custody – bail only set for one.

Eleonay Narvaez April 30

Javelle Ross April 30 > Bail set for $75K cash/150k bond

Kaley Herring April 30

Andre Price 5/1

Eugene Rodrigues 5/1P

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Westchester County District Attorney. April 17, 2019:

Multijurisdictional collaboration continues to bring down opioid dealers in the region.

In another focused action to inflict significant damage to narcotics trafficking throughout the region, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. and Village of Port Chester Police Chief Richard Conway announce a series of arrests on indictments of drug dealers operating in and around Port Chester, neighboring Connecticut and the Bronx.

Today’s sweep was a culmination of a yearlong investigation stemming from fatal heroin overdoses. Port Chester Police, in collaboration with Greenwich (Connecticut) Police, began investigating dealers in their communities working across state lines.

With the District Attorney’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, the wider investigation showed the dealers also had strong ties to Mount Vernon and the Bronx.

The indictments allege all of these defendants sold heroin, often packaged in glassine envelopes (“glassines”) bearing a brand stamp that resembled the New York Yankees logo—with the letters “NY” in the distinctive blue font.

The investigation leading to Wednesday’s arrests and indictments was led by the Village of Port Chester Police Department; the Greenwich (Connecticut) Police Department, the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Investigation Division as well as the Office of the New York Attorney General.

Five men were taken into custody in early-morning raids (Wednesday) in multiple locations in Port Chester. The arrests were conducted by Village of Port Chester Police, Greenwich (Connecticut) Police, Westchester County Police, and District Attorney’s Criminal Investigators with assistance from the New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force.

In addition to the Wednesday arrests, this investigation also provided critical evidence which sparked the 68-count indictment of 12 defendants arrested in Mount Vernon and the Bronx last week.

The investigation also resulted in the New York Attorney General’s Office arrest of four individuals in the Bronx last week and who were charged in five felony complaints detailing a broad scheme to sell dangerous narcotics throughout Bronx and Westchester counties, including narcotics containing the mock-NY Yankees logo.

In total six defendants were indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury. The four separate multicount indictments were unsealed today and five defendants were arraigned in Westchester County Court before Judge George Fufidio.

The five defendants arraigned today:

· Eleonay Narvaez (DOB 8/17/68)

· Javelle Ross (DOB 8/19/89)

· Kaley Herring (DOB 7/30/62)

· Andre Price (DOB 5/30/76)

· Eugene Rodrigues aka Jay (DOB 11/01/58)

The sixth defendant named in the indictments, Olivera, is being held in Rikers Island, New York City, after his arrest in the Bronx last week. His arraignment on these charges is pending.

The defendants were taken into custody t without incident. Along with the arrests, police seized heroin bundles ready to be sold.

Statement from Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.:

“Working collaboratively with many agencies is what will help us stop the scourge of heroin and other opioids. The Village of Port Chester Police, our Investigations Division prosecutors, and Greenwich Police are to be commended for this intensive investigation that led to the arrest of drug dealers plaguing our area. We also thank the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Task Force and members of the New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force for their collaboration on this case and others. The opioid crisis is ruining lives and killing too many right here in Westchester County. Pooling our resources on the local and state levels is our best chance of stopping the flow of deadly drugs before more lives are lost.”

Statement from Chief Richard Conway of the Village of Port Chester Police:

“Today’s arrests are the culmination of an investigation that began in late 2018 after the Port Chester Police Detective Bureau, and the Greenwich Police Department noted an upsurge in overdose deaths attributable to heroin and fentanyl. Acting with a sense of urgency, the agencies involved functioned seamlessly in a combined effort. Most notable among them; the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the Westchester County Police Narcotics unit, the Greenwich Connecticut Police Department, the New York State Atty. Gen.’s Office, and the New York Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Strike Force. The officers involved performed admirably. They did so often under the most challenging and dangerous conditions. I could not be more proud of our Departments participation in this endeavor, and could not be more grateful than I am to every law enforcement officer who participated.”

Statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James:

“These individuals led a multi-jurisdiction operation to bring illicit drugs into our communities and put our residents in harm’s way. The strong partnership between our local and state law enforcement was critical to obtaining these individuals and those who my office arrested last week. In order to combat the heroin and opioid epidemic that is killing far too many, we must continue to work together and I thank the Westchester District Attorney’s Office and the Port Chester Police for their diligent work on this.”

Statement from Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason of the Department of Public Safety:

“I would like to commend the Port Chester Police Department and all the participating agencies for their work in this successful investigation. These partnerships with local law enforcement are crucial to our ability to combat the distribution and sale of heroin in Westchester County.”