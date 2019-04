Fires beginnings spread rapidly to the roof, engulfed the Cathedral spire in the early afternoon (late afternoon in Paris. This is the view of the north side of the cathedral . The double-tower grand entrance is to the right.

Spire has collapsed. Late in the afternoon, flames in the interior of the cathedral light up the rose window on the north side of the building. The entrance to the church is to the far right

View from the rear of the building toward the front approximately 9:30 Paris time.

A smoky look into what was left on the interior of the catheral as of 10 PM PARIS TIME

The fire was officially declared out, in a Reuters report late in the evening. Reuters reported some relics and artworks were saved by firefighters, and that the main structure of the church had been saved.