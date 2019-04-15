Dawn in the North Atlantic 107 Years Ago Today. A morning to remember.

Photographs (insets)Lifeboats from the RMS Titanic approaching the Carpathia early this morning, 107 years ago. The Titanic sank at 2:20 A.M. after colliding with an iceberg at approximately 11:40 P.M. Sunday evening, April 14, 1912. Titanic Quartermaster Robert Hichens stands in the stern at the lifeboat tiller on approach to the Carpathia.







Lifeboat drawing up alongside Carpathia filled with passengers rescued from the doomed oceanliner.

A Titanic Lifeboat filled with freezing survivors of the sinking, being raised aboard up the sides of the Carpathia, this morning 107 years ago.

Empty lifeboats in New York delivered by the Carpathia at Pier 54 in Manhattan on April 18.

At dawn this morning , in 1912, the Carpathia after steaming through an ice field 6o miles in 3-1/2 bours at 18 knots, to reach the foundering Titanic, rescued 703 persons from lifeboats. Many of the lifeboats were not filled to capacity, due to crew ineptness and lack of lifeboat drills on board, (since the Titanic was pronounced unsinkable).

The 20 lifeboats has a capacity of passengers of 1,178, (65 per boat), while the Titanic (irresponsibly I might add) had 2,200 passengers and crew on board, Two thirds of the pasengers and crew perished.