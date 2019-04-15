Dawn in the North Atlantic 107 Years Ago Today. A morning to remember.

A Titanic Lifeboat filled with freezing survivors of the sinking, being raised aboard up the sides of the Carpathia, this morning 107 years ago.
At dawn this morning , in 1912, the Carpathia after steaming through an ice field 6o miles in 3-1/2 bours at 18 knots, to reach the foundering Titanic, rescued 703 persons from lifeboats. Many of the lifeboats were not filled to capacity, due to crew ineptness and lack of lifeboat drills on board, (since the Titanic was pronounced unsinkable).
The 20 lifeboats has a capacity of passengers of 1,178, (65 per boat), while the Titanic (irresponsibly I might add) had 2,200 passengers and crew on board, Two thirds of the pasengers and crew perished.