COUNTY LEGISLATOR BOYKIN AND MAYOR ROACH EXPLAIN THE CON ED NATURAL GAS THREAT AND THE NEED FOR EFFICIENT APPROVAL PROCESSES

WPCNR VIDEO NEWSREEL. FEBRUARY 6, 2019:

Chairman of the Board of Westchester County Legislators Benjamin Boykin and Mayor of White Plains Tom Roach joined County Executive George Latimer Monday during Latimer’s news conference shedding light on how the county was responding to Con Edison’s threat of a moratorium on more natural gas hook-ups in southern Westchester County after March 15.

Mr. Boykin explains the impact such a moratorium, if not moved back, would severely affect the county growth and keep county from achieving planned objectives: Here is Mr. Boykin in this video:

White Plains Benjamin Boykin addressing the media at County Executive George Latimer’s News Conference Monday on the Con Edison threat of the moratorium on new natural gas connections in the southern part of the county Monday. Video by WPCNR

Mayor Tom Roach of White Plains noted the impact slow approval processes that could hamstring development in the county.

Mayor Thomas Roach of White Plains speaking Monday at the Latimer moratorium news conference on the impact of the natural gas moratorium, if it is not lifted or moved back. Video by WPCNR