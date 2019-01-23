COUNTY EXEC TO CON ED: WE NEED TO TALK–PRIVATELY

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. January 23, 2019 updated 10 P.M. E.S.T.:

The Westchester County Executive, George Latimer, this afternoon published this statement on the Con Edison decision to put a moratorium on natural gas connections to new developments in certain areas in March. Here is his statement:

“Here in Westchester County we are committed to creating an environment that is nurturing to business and development. We have learned of Con Edison’s temporary moratorium on gas service to new development, and we are concerned about this occurrence.

“However, before we draw conclusions we must learn more about the situation. We have requested a meeting with Con Edison officials and hope to bring to the table local, state and federal officials to discuss this matter. We need to understand what led to this moratorium, how the calculation for gas is made, how many customers exist in each municipality, which slated projects are in jeopardy, which are not, the duration of the moratorium, how that calculation was determined, an overview of the regulatory process, and Con Edison’s plan for developing and implementing alternative energy sources.

“We have many questions, and are expecting Con Edison will be able to shed light on this very serious prediction. We will keep the public abreast of any developments and the outcome of the meeting.”

WPCNR asked the Department of Communications if the meeting with Con Edison would be open to the press and I was advised, “No, it will not.”

