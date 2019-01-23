DEVELOPER OF 52 N. BROADWAY WILL ASK COMMON COUNCIL TO APPROVE THEIR “PREVIOUSLY” PROPOSED MITIGATION PLAN.

Developer says their previous contamination “findings” agree with city-commissioned private findings just released.

January 23, 2019:

WPCNR has learned that the developers of 52 North Broadway have written the Mayor’s Office proposing that the city adapt the developer’s previously proposed plan to mitigate the contaminated site upon which the developer proposes a 400-unit apartment complex overlooking the Cross Westchester Expressway.

WPCNR asked Geoff Thompson, the spokesperson for the developer, if the developer plans to ask for Common Council approval of existing plans for mitigating the project. Here is the text of Mr. Thompson’s statement given to WPCNR this afternoon.



WPCNR: Does this mean that the developer feels that putting the foundation of the garages and apartments is all that is needed to comply with the city (soil-testing firm) suggestions?

THOMPSON: The Applicant has proposed, from the outset, that in addition to having the building foundation act as a permanent cap for a portion of the area, a new geomembrane liner with two feet of clean fill on top of the liner would be installed on the remainder of the fill area.

This is consistent with methods allowed by NYSDEC at similar sites. With this remediation method, additional areas of the existing fill material would not need to be removed from underneath the buildings as the existing fill material would remain physically isolated, preventing human or environmental exposure.

WPCNR: Is the DEC going to enforce the regulations that VHB points out….and recommendations–the removal of the soil, placement of a cap and a ventilating filter to prevent escape….does the developer dispute this is necessary?

THOMPSON: The Applicant has proposed, from the outset, to include soil vapor mitigation measures in the building design to avoid the potential of vapor intrusion.

In addition, the Applicant has proposed, from the outset, to install two feet of clean soil on top of the new geomembrane liner outside of the building foundation.

All of this work will be done according to a workplan that must be approved by DEC.

It is also important to note that the data in the VHB report, which has been sent to the NYSDEC, are consistent with the results of all previous investigations of the fill area.

DEC will continue to retain jurisdiction to implement measures needed to protect human health and the environment.

WPCNR :Does the developer want the Common Council to decide in favor of your client’s solution?

THOMPSON: The Applicant hopes to engage in a meaningful conversation with the City and their consultants, as well as the NYSDEC, to develop the final remediation method for this Site during redevelopment based on the myriad data collected on this Site.

As evidenced by the VHB report, there were no conditions discovered that would indicate that the NYSDEC-approved, and previously implemented, remediation measures are insufficient.