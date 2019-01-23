86 DEKALB RESIDENTS COMPLAIN WHITE PLAINS HOUSING AUTHORITY BUILDING HAS HAD NO HEAT FOR 3 WEEKS.

WPCNR MAMARONECK AVENUE AMBLER. JANUARY 23, 2019:

News 12 reported tonight based on interviews with residents of 86 DeKalb Avenue in White Plains, that residents of the White Plains Housing Authority Building have been suffering without heat for 3 weeks.

The reporter of the story speaking by phone to the manager of the building reported the manager said the building had a boiler problem, but had no idea when it would be fixed.

WPCNR will attempt to get a statement from the city in the morning on this situation.