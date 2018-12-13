White Plains Library Offers Free Passes to New York’s Jewish Museum Beginning December 17

We’re thrilled to add The Jewish Museum to our Museum Pass Program. The Library pass—which will be available for borrowing beginning Monday, December 17—provides free admission for two adults and all children 18 and under.

Located on New York City’s Museum Mile—at Fifth Avenue and 92 Street—the Jewish Museum is at the intersection of art and Jewish culture, for people of all backgrounds. Founded in 1904, the Museum was the first institution of its kind in the United States and one of the oldest Jewish museums in the world.

In addition to temporary exhibits, the Museum maintains a unique collection of nearly 30,000 works of art some of which is always on display. For current and future exhibits, visit the museum’s website.

The Library’s Museum Pass Program, that now includes 15 institutions, allows card holders to borrow a pass and visit a museum either for free or at a discounted rate. To reserve a Museum Pass, please visit our website or call us at (914) 422-1480. Note: The Museum Pass Program is for White Plains Public Library cardholders only.