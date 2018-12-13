TONIGHT at 8: A PEOPLE TO BE HEARD SPECIAL ON FIOS CH. 45 ALTICE CH 76

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD
REMEMBERS
MAYOR ALFRED DEL VECCHIO
INTERVIEWED ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK
JULY 20, 2001
17 YEARS AGO
MAYOR DEL VECCHIO ON
HIS 18 YEARS AS MAYOR OF WHITE PLAINS
HOW URBAN RENEWAL WAS STARTED AFTER 16 YEAR DELAY
WHAT WHITE PLAINS WAS LIKE IN THE MID-1970S
WHAT HE LEARNED FROM POLITICS
ADVICE FOR THE FUTURE
Mayor Del Vecchio, July 20, 2001
On July 20, 2001, on White Plains Television, John Bailey, Alex Philippidis then of the Westchester County Business Journal, and Jim Benerofe of Suburban Street interviewed the former Mayor of White Plains, Alfred Del Vecchio eight years after he left office to discuss his 18 years as Mayor.
Mayor Del Vecchio passed away December 5.
PEOPLE TO BE HEARD presents this insightful interview tonight at 8 PM as a thoughtful footnote to the history of White Plains and Mayor Del Vecchio’s role in creating the White Plains of today.
See it this evening at 8 countywide on Verizon Fios channel 45 and Altice Ch 76 in White Plains and on www.wpcommunitymedia.org