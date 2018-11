The Westchester County Board of Legislators will hold a Public Hearing to hear citizen comments and suggestions on the County Executive’s proposed 2019 budget Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 7 p.m. in the Board of Legislators Chambers, 148 Martine Avenue, 8th Floor, White Plains. Those wishing to speak to the legislators must sign up before the meeting starts. The signup process begins at 6:15 P.M.